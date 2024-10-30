Advertisement
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure

    Alex Dovbnya
    There's now two Bitcoin ETFs effectively providing 4X Bitcoin exposure
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 5:43
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    ETF issuer Defiance ETFs has amped up leverage for its MicroStrategy ETF to 2X, according to a recent announcement. 

    According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this means that the ETF will be able to offer 4x Bitcoin exposure.   

    Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs, has stated that the company recognized the "importance" of providing increased leverage in response to growing investor demand. 

    As reported by U.Today, T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF also offers 2X leverage.

    The shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) are up more than 20% over the past five days alone.

    In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin came awfully close to reclaiming its previous all-time high on Tuesday.  

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

