Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure

ETF issuer Defiance ETFs has amped up leverage for its MicroStrategy ETF to 2X, according to a recent announcement.

Advertisement

According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this means that the ETF will be able to offer 4x Bitcoin exposure.

Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs, has stated that the company recognized the "importance" of providing increased leverage in response to growing investor demand.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today , T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF also offers 2X leverage.

The shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) are up more than 20% over the past five days alone.

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin came awfully close to reclaiming its previous all-time high on Tuesday.