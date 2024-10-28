Advertisement
AD

    T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF Shows Stunning Performance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A 2x MicroStrategy ETF is up 225% in just two weeks
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 19:43
    T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF Shows Stunning Performance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to reputed analyst Eric Balchunas, T-REX 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is already up an impressive 225%. 

    Advertisement

    The product, which was launched just six weeks ago, already has roughly $1 billion in assets under management. 

    MSTU had a rather successful start with more than $70 million worth of inflows during its very first week of trading.  

    HOT Stories
    T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF Shows Stunning Performance
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Big Mistake: XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens
    MSTR Is 101% Bitcoin, Proves Michael Saylor

    As the name suggests, the ETF is meant to double the performance of the red-hot MSTR stock. 

    Advertisement

    Bolstered by the incredible success of the underlying stock, MSTU has shown impressive performance over the past few weeks. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy recently appeared among the "Magnificent 7" stocks, which include such heavyweight players as Amazon and Alphabet, in terms of trading volume.

    Related
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 15:29
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The MSTR stock has surged more than 10% during the Monday trading session. The stock is now up a whopping 53% over the past month alone. MicroStrategy's market share currently stands at more than $52 billion. 

    For comparison, the price of Bitcoin is only 2.7% over the past 24 hours, currently approaching the $70,000 level. 

    A 4x Bitcoin ETF 

    As noted by Balchunas, MSTU should be treated as a 4X Bitcoin ETF. 

    Its 30-day volatility stands at 168% compared to IBIT's 41%. While it is impossible to launch a 4X Bitcoin ETF in the US, MSTU serves as a viable investment for speculative traders. 

    There is also a 1.75X long MicroStrategy ETF that was launched in August by Defiance ETFs. 

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, spot Bitcoin ETFs are now approaching 1,000,000 BTC in total holdings. These products, which first appeared earlier this year, turned out to be a tremendous success, pushing Bitcoin prices substantially higher.         

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 18:24
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF Shows Stunning Performance
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD