    MicroStrategy's Saylor to Microsoft CEO: "Call Me"

    Alex Dovbnya
    Do you want to make a trillion dollars? Just call Michael Saylor
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 13:45
    MicroStrategy's Saylor to Microsoft CEO: "Call Me"
    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor wants to have a conversation about Bitcoin with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, according to a recent social media post. 

    Saylor has pitched Bitcoin as a trillion-dollar opportunity for Microsoft. 

    As reported by U.Today, Microsoft shareholders are expected to vote on a proposal regarding the assessment of the viability of adding Bitcoin to the company's balance sheet. 

    The long-shot proposal, which has been floated by a conservative think tank, has already been rejected by Microsoft's board. 

    The think tank advertised Bitcoin as an inflation hedge that could protect the company's assets.  

    However, Bitcoiners still see the fact that Microsoft shareholders are going to vote on such a proposal as a bullish development for the leading cryptocurrency. The market share of the tech behemoth currently stands at $3.16 trillion. 

    "Microsoft is interested in storing a portion of their balance sheet in bitcoin because they are realizing they can’t store it in dollars over the long term.," Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano said in a social media post.

    It is unlikely that Saylor's pitch is going to succeed. However, Tesla, the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, announced its investment shortly after Elon Musk's Twitter exchange with the former MicroStrategy boss. 

    As reported by U.Today, Musk also recently pitched Bitcoin to Michale Dell, the founder and CEO of American computer giant Dell. 

