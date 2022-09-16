Ankr Scores Partnership with ssv.network for Advanced Ether Liquid Staking

Ankr, top-tier infrastructure platform for Web3, shares details of its partnership with staking heavyweight ssv.network

The two teams will coordinate their efforts in order to ensure the profitable, secure, seamless and resource-efficient liquid staking of Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency.

Ankr has entered into a partnership with ssv.network

Ankr, one of the oldest blockchain infrastructure providers, announced that it partnered with ssv.network, a top-tier distributed validator technology infrastructure protocol.

With this partnership scored, Ankr will leverage ssv.network's validator management technology to advance the risk management and validation of the performance of its system.

Combined with Ankr Liquid Staking concept, this technology implementation is set to result in unmatched monetary safety for assets in Ankr's liquid staking mechanisms.

ssv.network Lead Alon Muroch is excited by the partnership and the vision of the Ankr team:

We are excited to have Ankr as part of the SSV ecosystem. Ankr were one of the first ETH liquid staking pools in the space, their team has incredible tech foresight and the ability to execute fast. The same applies for their decision to become early adopters of DVT and build a next gen staking pool on top of ssv.network. This is going to take staking to the next level.

Liquid staking evolves into key segment of Web3 business

Filipe Gonçalves, chief of DeFi at Ankr, stress the importance of this collaboration for Ether (ETH) stakers in various regions around the globe:

Ankr's partnership with SSV.Network provides everything that our users desire from liquid staking – the highest levels of security and decentralization with stable and attractive yields. As the demand for staking increases, we will scale alongside it with the ability to provide staking rewards to any number of new users.

With The Merge finally activated in Ethereum (ETH) mainnet, the sphere of staking becomes an essential part of crypto entrepreneurship.

In turn, liquid staking, as the most cost-efficient methodology of staking, will see a splendid inflow of users in the coming years.