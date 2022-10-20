Ankr Releases Multi-blockchain Explorer Service Chainscanner

New service by Web3 innovator Ankr makes app-specific blockchains more transparent and visible to general public

While app-specific sub-blockchains (Avalanche's Subnets, Polygon Edge, Binance's BAS and so on) are trending in 2022, the industry badly needs ready-made analytical solutions for such products.

Ankr introduces Chainscanner, explorer for app-specific chains

According to an official announcement shared by the Ankr team, it has created Chainscanner, a block explorer solution for app-specific blockchains (AppChains).

Today we are introducing our latest product, AppChain's Chainscanner 🎉



Read the 🧵 below to learn more pic.twitter.com/j3gWLqc8gE — Ankr (@ankr) October 20, 2022

Chainscanner tracks transactions, blocks, validators, accounts across various application-specific sidechains on major smart contract platforms, including the likes of Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC) and so on.

Kev Silk, Product Manager for Ankr AppChains, states that this development is of crucial importance for transparency and decentralization in various distributed protocols:

Ads

Chainscanner is an essential new building block for AppChains that greatly improves user experience with tools made to let users instantly search for data, stake tokens, vote on governance proposals, get development resources, apply to become a validator, and learn everything about different chains. This is how we make decentralized apps as easy to use and as high performance as the centralized apps we're used to interacting with every day.

Why is Chainscanner useful for average crypto enthusiast?

Besides a ready-made explorer solution, Ankr offers AppChains-as-a-service, an end-to-end protocol that allows Web3 developers to build customized subchains on Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX) and BNB Chain (BSC).

For developers, Chainscanner creates a technical basis for analytics, insights, web research and so on. Even users with no development experience can track transactions and account statistics.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ankr became the first major Web3 infrastructure provider to add Aptos (APT) node endpoints to its offering stack.

With Ankr's Aptos APIs, developers can build dApps on the "Solana (SOL) killer" with no need to roll out own nodes.