Aptos RPC Now Available for Ankr Clients

Ankr is now among first Web3 infrastructure providers to connect dApps to Aptos endpoints

Decentralized applications, wallets, exchanges and trading bots can now use Aptos for their technical designs with no need to roll out self-hosted nodes.

Ankr Web3 infrastructure provider adds Aptos nodes

According to the official announcement shared by Ankr, a top-notch Web3 infrastructure provider and operator of blockchain nodes APIs, it has added Aptos endpoints to its services stack.

As such, all developers can experiment with the Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs to create scalable, fast and resource-efficient decentralized applications.

To advance the level of decentralization for Aptos, Ankr will run a geo-distributed and decentralized Aptos RPC starting from October 2022.

Josh Neuroth, Ankr's Head of Product, is sure that the release will be a building block to a long-term collaboration between his team and Aptos developers:

Ankr is excited to be an early supporter of Aptos with an RPC that now makes it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. This is just the beginning of Ankr's products for the blockchain that will doubtlessly attract more demand ahead of the much-anticipated mainnet launch.

On Ankr, Aptos joins the club of 19 blockchains, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX).

New-gen L1 backed by a16z: What is Aptos?

Once the Aptos mainnet goes live, the Ankr team is going to release a full stack of documentation for developers on its docs portal to make dApps onboarding more streamlined for Web3 enthusiasts.

In July 2022, Aptos made headlines with its unmatched $150 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, FTX Ventures, Paypal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Binance Labs and other VC heavyweights.

The blockchain leverages its own advanced programming language dubbed Move; in a series of stress tests, Aptos reached 160,000 transactions per second of bandwidth.