Angry Pepe Fork Starts Its Market Journey, Cardano and Notcoin Stay Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

A new crypto called Angry Pepe Fork starts its journey on the market, while Cardano is getting ready for fundamental updates and Notcoin secures a strong market placement.

Cardano (ADA) Set for Voltaire Upgrade

While the rest of the market is carried away with the recent downturn, the Cardano (ADA) community is preparing for their Voltaire upgrade later this month. The co-founder of the network, Charles Hoskinson has told the public that they are ready for the upgrade that will move the network towards becoming a decentralized ecosystem.

In other news, PlutusPool has commended the ADA coin for its current price momentum. They said the altcoin is following a “banana channel” that could push its price to a peak of $0.90 and even $2.0 in the coming months.

Notcoin (NOT) Users Cross 40 Million As Price Increase

Notcoin (NOT), a TON-based tap-to-earn game that got popular on Telegram is still making waves in the crypto market. In a recent tweet on its official X account, the Notcoin team told “tappers” that the total number of users have crossed 40 million.

On the other hand, the value of the Notcoin token, NOT, has dropped into the red region of the falling wedge pattern. On a successful breakout, they expect the value of Notcoin to reach $0.02600, so it's nothing but a minor correction.

Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Enters Market

While ADA and NOT have a bright future ahead, its investors are not taking any chances. They are currently stockpiling large amounts of Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) in expectation of a price boom. As a Solana-based meme coin, Angry Pepe Fork seeks to rule the meme coin market.

It has a “conquer to earn” approach which allows members of its community to earn rewards by just killing zombies. The amount of rewards earned depends on the number of zombies they kill.

Furthermore, there is a staking feature where the APORK holders lock their coins up for stake and get rewards for it. The ecosystem is in the process of discussing more utilities with partners. Based on its community approach and the collaboration that is expected to happen soon, APORK aims to position itself as a strong market contender.

The APORK token is sold for $0.014 in stage 1 of the presale. APORK has a fixed supply, unlike others. The meme coin’s 1.9 billion fixed supply will help stabilize its value in the long run.

Visit Angry Pepe Fork Presale