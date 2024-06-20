Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Pre-Sale On-Boarding New Participant Cohorts in June as Top Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Looks Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Following a recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter) by an expert trader, Ali, crypto investors are positive that the next quarter of the year will be positive for Solana coin. In the said tweet, Ali specifically talks about how Solana is prepared for a 56% price move, while advising onlookers from the altcoin market to watch for the $143 support and $178 resistance level.

Amid the possibility of Solana’s surge, Angry Pepe Fork ( APORK ) introduces its opportunities to meme coin communities.

Supporters of Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Expert trader and analysts spurs Solana (SOL) price positivity

As a technical and on-chain analyst, Ali Martinez has proven his caliber as one of the crypto analysts in the crypto market. Just recently, the analyst dropped a speculation on X (formerly Twitter) concerning Solana (SOL) coin price, saying that the token could grow.

While spreading positive sentiments on Solana network, Ali also insinuated that the crucial price points for investors to watch in order to gauge the direction of Solana coin are $143 and $178. All in all, Solana price has always held a significant bullish potential in the crypto market, hence it wouldn’t be much of a surprise for Ali’s prediction to be spot on.

Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) evolves into promising Solana (SOL) meme coin

Aiming to become the next Solana-based meme coin with overwhelming adoption, Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) is already showing a 100x potential with its innovative and unique Conquer-to-Earn model. Notably, this meme coin rewards the collective efforts of community members as they collaborate to push the coin up the ranks in the meme coin market. The end goal of this earning mechanism is gaining free $APORK tokens, while helping Angry Pepe Fork surpass a coin in the meme coin market.

While the native APORK token still sells for $0.014 in the stage 1 of its presale, this project offers a compelling opportunity for early users to maximize their gains. The novel earning model and its staking mechanism which increases stakeholder’s APY whenever the platform defeats a meme coin are all features that can generate significant ROI for APORK tokens.

Dogwifhat (WIF) token remains far from dormancy

dogwifhat (WIF) token might have slightly declined below its ATH levels, its price chart is still showing enough positivity for a rebound this year. Holding over 1300% riss in the past year alone, shows how much dominance dogwifhat token has on the broader altcoin market.

Ranking as the 4th largest SOL meme coin by market cap, Dogwifhat token boasts enormous potential to rally high, especially with the upcoming development that would reflect on Solana network in the rest of the year.

In Angry Pepe Fork’s staking pool, holders of the APORK token are allowed to lock up their token s for a period of 30, 60 or 90 days. The longer the lock-up periods, the higher returns you get on your staking investment.