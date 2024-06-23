Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Introduces 'Conquer To Earn', Bitcoin Has Bottomed At $64,000, Solana (SOL) Aiming For Gains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After dropping to $64,000, its five-week low, Bitcoin commentator Michaël van de Poppe expressed confidence that the crypto king has bottomed out. Meanwhile he predicts a major rebound for BTC. Based on the forecasts of notable experts, Solana could be the next altcoin in line for a reversal. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) meanwhile presents an entry opportunity for those who look for a risk exposure.

Major Rebound Expected After Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom

Over the last couple of weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) has been under intense bearish pressure that led to a plunge to the $64,000 range. The Bitcoin price has now found stability around the $65k region, leading Michaël van de Poppe to express confidence that the leading crypto has found its bottom.

Not only did Michaël van de Poppe call the end of the decline, but he also said that a major rebound would happen soon. This bullish sentiment is backed by the rising illiquid supply of Bitcoin, suggesting investors are HODLing. Based on the analysis of other experts, a rally to $100,000 could happen soon.

Solana (SOL) To Expand In Market Cap

Michaël van de Poppe also explained that altcoins are showing strength, eating into the market cap of BTC. One of the top altcoins market experts have predicted will outperform BTC is Solana (SOL). Analysts at crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital have said that Solana will soon begin to pull market cap away from Ethereum and other competitors.

Although the recent market decline caused the price of Solana to drop to the $130 range, many industry experts share an optimistic view of SOL. Jason Pizzino says Solana will be one of the first altcoins to set a new ATH this year, making it a top crypto to invest in at the moment. Immortal predicted SOL will trade above $500 before the end of the year.

