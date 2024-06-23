Advertisement
    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Introduces 'Conquer To Earn', Bitcoin Has Bottomed At $64,000, Solana (SOL) Aiming For Gains

    article image
    Guest Author
    Angry Pepe Fork utilizes the new Conquer to Ear protocol
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 16:19
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    After dropping to $64,000, its five-week low, Bitcoin commentator Michaël van de Poppe expressed confidence that the crypto king has bottomed out. Meanwhile he predicts a major rebound for BTC. Based on the forecasts of notable experts, Solana could be the next altcoin in line for a reversal. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) meanwhile presents an entry opportunity for those who look for a risk exposure.

    Major Rebound Expected After Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom 

    Over the last couple of weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) has been under intense bearish pressure that led to a plunge to the $64,000 range. The Bitcoin price has now found stability around the $65k region, leading Michaël van de Poppe to express confidence that the leading crypto has found its bottom.

    Not only did Michaël van de Poppe call the end of the decline, but he also said that a major rebound would happen soon. This bullish sentiment is backed by the rising illiquid supply of Bitcoin, suggesting investors are HODLing. Based on the analysis of other experts, a rally to $100,000 could happen soon.

    Solana (SOL) To Expand In Market Cap

    Michaël van de Poppe also explained that altcoins are showing strength, eating into the market cap of BTC. One of the top altcoins market experts have predicted will outperform BTC is Solana (SOL). Analysts at crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital have said that Solana will soon begin to pull market cap away from Ethereum and other competitors. 

    Although the recent market decline caused the price of Solana to drop to the $130 range, many industry experts share an optimistic view of SOL. Jason Pizzino says Solana will be one of the first altcoins to set a new ATH this year, making it a top crypto to invest in at the moment. Immortal predicted SOL will trade above $500 before the end of the year.

    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Moves Forward

    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) has been the bright spot during the recent crypto market downturn. The Solana-based meme coin has attracted substantial attention from crypto enthusiasts and investors. Their predictions are founded on the fact that Angry Pepe Fork is on a mission to find a good spot in the memecoin market.

    This new project has created a new protocol called “Conquer To Earn” to change the way we look at meme coins. Based on utility and incentivizing its community, this novel protocol will help Angry Pepe Fork defeat zombie coins and quickly climb the ladder of the meme coin market.

    The higher APORK climbs, the higher the rewards APORK holders will earn. Also, APORK has a superior tokenomics model with a limited amount of APORK tokens being issued and redistributed among investors. 

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

