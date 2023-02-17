Ancient Dogecoin Whale Wakes up First Time in 2 Years, Moving 326 Million DOGE

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 08:44
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin whales are becoming more active, but it might not be good thing
A Dogecoin wallet that has been inactive for almost two years has recently transferred a significant amount of DOGE to a new address, amounting to 326.4 million DOGE or roughly $28 million at the time of the transfer. This transfer has caught the attention of the crypto community, with many speculating on the potential impact on DOGE's price.

There are a couple of potential scenarios that could play out. The first is that the large transfer could lead to downward price movement for DOGE. If the recipient of the coins immediately sells them on the market, this could lead to a sudden increase in supply and a subsequent drop in demand, pushing the price down. However, if the recipient holds onto the coins and does not sell them immediately, the impact on the price may be minimal.

It is important to note that this is not the first time a large amount of DOGE has been moved around. In fact, earlier this year, a whale transferred 36.8 billion DOGE, which was worth around $1 billion at the time. Despite this large transfer, DOGE's price remained relatively stable.

Ethereum (ETH) Spikes Massively, Reaching Pivotal Resistance Level

However, it is worth mentioning that DOGE has seen a mixed performance in recent times. The asset's price surged significantly earlier this year, driven by support from high-profile individuals like Elon Musk. However, the market-wide correction in February saw DOGE's price plummet along with other cryptocurrencies, and it has struggled to recover since then. While DOGE has shown signs of life in recent weeks, it has also seen its fair share of volatility.

At press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.086, with a 2% price increase in the last 24 hours.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

