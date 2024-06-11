Advertisement
    Buy Signal Appears on Hourly Bitcoin (BTC) Chart

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin was seeing outflows, but thanks to this buy signal, things may finally change
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 12:33
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    On the hourly chart of Bitcoin, the TD Sequential indicates a buy signal, suggesting that BTC may rise by one to four candlesticks. This is often used in technical analysis to spot possible asset price turning points.

    The indicator, which was created by Tom DeMark, finds trend exhaustion points by examining a sequence of pricing bars. There are two phases to the indicator: the setup phase and the countdown phase

    Nine price bars in a row, each closing higher (in a downtrend) or lower (in an uptrend), are needed for the setup phase. The countdown phase, which follows if this setup is successful, searches for a string of 13 bars that close lower (in a downtrend) or higher (in an uptrend) than the two bars that came before. 

    When a countdown is finished, it usually indicates that the trend has reached its limit and that a reversal is about to occur. The TD Sequential has flashed a buy signal on the hourly Bitcoin chart, potentially predicting a price reversal. A short-term break from the current downward trend may be provided by this signal, which points to a possible price increase over the next one to four hourly candlesticks. 

    The price of Bitcoin has recently dropped for a number of reasons. First, liquidation clusters have been a major factor. A cascading effect has been seen in the price decline due to large sell-offs and forced liquidations of leveraged positions. The downward pressure was exacerbated by large clusters of liquidations that sit at $72,000-$69,000 and $66,000. 

    Furthermore, departures from U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have contributed to the price action of BTC we are seeing now. These ETFs experienced a net outflow of $64 million on a recent Monday, breaking a 19-day run of inflows. The price of Bitcoin has been further pressured by this change in investor sentiment from one of accumulation to selling.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

