Advertisement
AD

    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoiner Samson Mow reveals what fate potentially awaits the Bitcoin price inevitably
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 8:43
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive of Jan3 Samson Mow has published a BTC-themed post on his X platform account which triggered a wave of heated responses from the Bitcoin community.

    Earlier today, Mow revisited his post published on Monday evening, adding a super bullish Bitcoin price prediction to it.

    Mow's bullish Bitcoin statement

    Samson Mow, the boss of the Bitcoin adoption-focused company Jan3, published a diagram that shows the proportion of available capital in the market versus Bitcoin that so far remains available in circulation and is to be potentially minted through mining.

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support
    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1

    There are no digits on this diagram but it just makes it clear visually that the amount of available BTC is tiny compared to how much available capital can be used for buying it. Both the capital and Bitcoin are depicted in the shapes of triangles and together they look like a sandglass.

    Mow tweeted earlier today that while “watching the Bitcoin price dropping, just remember where it inevitably goes,” thus making a bullish BTC price prediction. Mow is one of the maximalists who expect the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to eventually reach the $1 million-per-coin price level.

    However, Mow also shared surprise at the current Bitcoin decline despite a staggering level of adoption that can be observed now: “Feels weird seeing #Bitcoin price go down when we're at a level of unprecedented adoption. BTFD!” BTFD, as he explained in the comments to that tweet, stands for “buy the friendly dip.”

    Related
    Mon, 06/10/2024 - 13:34
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical Scam Warning to XRP Army
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin community reacts

    In the comments to the tweet with the diagram, many Bitcoin fans pointed out that in reality the triangle of the available capital should be much bigger and the triangle of available BTC much smaller.

    Mow responded that it is worth taking a closer look at the bigger triangle of capital and then it will become obvious that “"Available Capital" goes outside the boundaries of the diagram.”

    Bitcoin drops farther down

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has demonstrated a sudden plunge of almost 4%, plummeting from the $70,000 price level that it managed to recapture on Monday to $67,453, where it is trading at the time of this writing.

    Over the weekend, BTC faced a similar price decline, dropping from above $71,660 to the $69,000 price tag.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea
    Jun 11, 2024 - 08:37
    Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Jun 11, 2024 - 08:37
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support
    Jun 11, 2024 - 08:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World’s First EVM compatible L2 for Solana set to launch in 2024, Solana VM Raised Over $1,000,000 in $SVM Presale
    Solnarize Launches Presale, Raises Over 200 SOL Within Minutes
    Polkadot Allocates $14.4M to Boost DeFi with Hydration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD