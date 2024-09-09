BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with a continued market bounce back, according to CoinMarkeCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.24% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BTC is about to close far from its peak. If that happens, there are low chances of a further upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $54,000-$57,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,278 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, going up by 0.89% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is looking bearish. If today's bar closes far from its peak, traders may witness a test of the $2,200 range soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,291 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.08% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight rise has not affected the technical position of the coin on the chart. The volume remains low, which means ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.51-$0.54 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5285 at press time.