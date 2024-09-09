    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is market ready to rise from current levels?
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 15:55
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with a continued market bounce back, according to CoinMarkeCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.24% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of BTC is about to close far from its peak. If that happens, there are low chances of a further upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $54,000-$57,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $55,278 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, going up by 0.89% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is looking bearish. If today's bar closes far from its peak, traders may witness a test of the $2,200 range soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,291 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.08% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Today's slight rise has not affected the technical position of the coin on the chart. The volume remains low, which means ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.51-$0.54 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5285 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

