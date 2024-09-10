    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Stuns BTC Bulls

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has predicted when the Bitcoin price might peak
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 5:59
    
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Trading legend Peter Brandt has injected some optimism into the embattled Bitcoin community with his latest chart. 

    Brandt's new chart shows that the largest cryptocurrency could still be on track to pull off another parabolic advance despite the recent bearishness. 

    Bitcoin could be on course to reach a peak at roughly $150,000 in late 2025, according to the famous commodity trader. 

    
    Prominent Bitcoin analyst Tuur Demeester believes that such a scenario is plausible. 

    The latest chart is consistent with Brandt's earlier prediction about Bitcoin peaking at the aforementioned $150,000 during the ongoing bullish cycle. 

    Bitcoin recently succumbed to bearishness, with its price collapsing to the $52,000 level on Sept. 6. It has since managed to regain some ground, surging to as high as $58,070 on the Bitstamp exchange on Aug. 9. 

    As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently warned the community about several worrying signs for Bitcoin bulls. He pointed to a series of lower highs and lower lows among other things. 

    Following the cryptocurrency's plunge earlier this month, the "Fear and Greed" sentiment indicator plunged into "extreme fear" territory once again. 

    Now, however, market sentiment is gradually improving, with Bitcoin (BTC) seemingly being poised to reclaim the $60,000 level. Unsurprisingly, many analysts are dusting off their bullish Bitcoin price predictions. 

    With that being said, bulls still have some work to do in order to turn this September green. The largest cryptocurrency is still down 3.5% since the start of the month. 

    It is worth noting that Brandt has rejected the idea that Bitcoin might in the process of forming the bullish inversed head-and-shoulders pattern. However, he did not rule out that there could be other chart reasons for optimism. 

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

