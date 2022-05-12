AMC23.com Launches Asset Management Platform for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Major Altcoins with Referral Program

Sponsored
Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Novel cryptocurrency ecosystem unlocks amazing opportunities for crypto professionals and newbies
AMC23.com Launches Asset Management Platform for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Major Altcoins with Referral Program
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Launched in 2021 by a heavy-hitting team of renowned fintech professionals, AMC23.com is set to change the narrative in the passive income platform segment. Working with its instruments requires no special skills and large initial deposits.

AMC23.com introduces new crypto ecosystem with periodic rewards

AMC23.com is a multi-product ecosystem designed for asset management in crypto and is focused on passive income opportunities. Being a fully regulated company, it is incorporated in Edinburgh (Scotland, UK) which is among the strictest jurisdictions for fintech and blockchain products.

The team of AMC23.com includes high-class traders and engineers, veterans of forex, stocks and crypto markets; it is curated by Mr. Alexander James, a seasoned fintech expert.

Technically, AMC23.com is an asset management platform that allows users to “lock” dormant crypto riches in order to obtain periodic rewards.

Two plans are available for AMC23.com clients, namely Premium Plan and Enterprise Plan. The first one accepts deposits between $25 and $4,999, while the second is suitable for $5,000-$250,000 deposits.

Single product, various assets and strategies

Different plans are designed for various groups of clients: the diversity makes the asset management experience comfortable and straightforward. The first plan is attractive for newbie investors, while sophisticated and institutional traders can experiment with the Enterprise Plan. Rewards on the Enterprise Plan are 25% higher than those of Premium Plan. Meanwhile, the Premium Plan accepts deposits for 30 days, while the Enterprise Plan accepts deposits for 40 days minimum.

Rewards for all AMC23.com users are distributed daily; the platform works without weekends and bank holidays. To ensure this distribution, the team of the assets management platform created its own proprietary ecosystem of direct micropayments to investors’ accounts.

As crypto markets are highly volatile, AMC23.com clients can rebalance the structure of their deposits at any time: users can cancel any asset management program before completion, paying only 15-25% in progressive fees for withdrawing money.

The platform accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and a full stack of top-tier large-cap altcoins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Tronics (TRX), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Dash (DASH).

Also, AMC23.com accepts three versions of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin, including Tron-based (TRC-20), Ethereum-based (ERC-20) and BNB Chain-based (BEP-20) tokens.

What is special about AMC23.com’s referral program?

Every user of AMC23.com can monetize his/her social media exposure by participating in the platform’s multi-level referral program.

Each registered user receives a referral link that can be sent to family, friends or followers on social media. AMC23.com’s referral system boasts three remuneration lines. For deposits made by direct referral, the owner of the referral link receives a 5% bonus, while second-level referral deposits are rewarded with a 2% bonus, and third-level referral deposits are rewarded with a 1% bonus.

AMC23.com’s users can get referral links even without depositing his/her own money. All referral bonuses can be redeemed immediately. As such, it is one of the first cryptocurrency platforms that allow users to obtain referral links with no financial contribution.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple CTO Defends Elon Musk Against Associated Press Criticism About Twitter Acquisition
05/12/2022 - 13:47
Ripple CTO Defends Elon Musk Against Associated Press Criticism About Twitter Acquisition
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here Are 3 Coins That Show Gains During Crypto Market Bloodbath
05/12/2022 - 12:57
Here Are 3 Coins That Show Gains During Crypto Market Bloodbath
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Now Accepted as Payment by Minnesota-Based Jewelry Shop via BitPay
05/12/2022 - 12:47
Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Now Accepted as Payment by Minnesota-Based Jewelry Shop via BitPay
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide