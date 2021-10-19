woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

AMC CEO Reveals When Dogecoin Will Be Accepted for Tickets

News
Tue, 10/19/2021 - 19:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC will add support for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin before moving forward with Dogecoin
AMC CEO Reveals When Dogecoin Will Be Accepted for Tickets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his Tuesday appearance on CNBC, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that the world’s largest movie theater chain will enable payments in Dogecoin in the first quarter of 2022:

woj
woj

I think we will be able to take Dogecoin in Q1.

Customers will be able to pay for tickets and make concession stand purchases with the leading meme cryptocurrency.  
 
As previously announced, AMC will add support for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin by the end of this year.

As reported by U.Today, the cinema giant started accepting cryptocurrency payments for eGift cards earlier this October.

Related
Elon Musk Highlights Importance of Running Dogecoin Nodes
In September, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that it was “super important” for Dogecoin fees to drop for it to become an efficient payment method.

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image AMC CEO Reveals When Dogecoin Will Be Accepted for Tickets
10/19/2021 - 19:56
AMC CEO Reveals When Dogecoin Will Be Accepted for Tickets
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NBA Makes Coinbase Its Exclusive Crypto Partner
10/19/2021 - 18:21
NBA Makes Coinbase Its Exclusive Crypto Partner
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano-Based DeFi ADALend Added to "Essential Cardano List" by IOHK
10/19/2021 - 16:51
Cardano-Based DeFi ADALend Added to "Essential Cardano List" by IOHK
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov