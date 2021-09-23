Ekta
Elon Musk Says It's "Super Important" for Dogecoin Fees to Drop

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 06:03
Alex Dovbnya
Centibillionaire Elon Musk has addressed Dogecoin’s viability as a currency in the light of the AMC news
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently stressed the importance of lowering Dogecoin transaction fees.

He is convinced that such an improvement is necessary for the Bitcoin parody to function as a viable means of payment.

Musk’s most recent tweet comes after AMC CEO Adam Aron confirmed that the cinema giant would start working on accepting Dogecoin.

The head of America’s biggest movie theater chain is also on track to add support for Bitcoin and some major altcoins by the end of the year.

Aron appears to be thrilled by Musk liking his Dogecoin Twitter poll. He congratulated the centibillionaire on his success with Tesla and SpaceX.

Dogecoin’s price rally also spurred development activity within the community.

Co-founder Billy Markus is now urging node operators to update to Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 so that low fees will be adopted by default.   

The upgrade, which was released in late August, includes notable performance improvements as well as some bug fixes.

Musk described the Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 release as “important.”

In mid-May, the eccentric entrepreneur claimed that speeding up the meme coin’s block production and lowering its transaction fees would help it win “hands down” against Bitcoin.

Musk personally holds Bitcoin, Ether and, of course, Dogecoin.

