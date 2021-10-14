woj
Elon Musk Highlights Importance of Running Dogecoin Nodes

News
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 05:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk is urging members of the Dogecoin community to run their own nodes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to support Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus in his quest to make members of the community run their own nodes.

In his tweet, which has received the thumbs-up emoji from the centibillionaire, Markus explains that nodes are important because they are responsible for validating transactions and keeping the blockchain updated.

He’s urging the community to download the 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade in order to lower transaction fees.

Musk then responded with the “hundred points symbol” emoji to Markus’s joke about those who don’t run their own nodes.

Mark Cuban: Dogecoin Is "Fun," Ether Has the Most Upside
As reported by U.Today, the controversial entrepreneur recently said that it was “super important” for Dogecoin fees to drop so that the meme coin would become a viable payments method.  

https://u.today/dogecoin-killer-shiba-inu-listed-on-indias-oldest-cryptocurrency-exchange

After months of interacting with the Twitter account of the Dogecoin co-founder, Musk finally followed him on the leading social media platform.

Markus quipped that he would stop making bad tweets now that the Tesla boss is following him.

Musk also reacted with the popular laughing crying emoji to a meme about the Dogecoin community that is inspired by much-hyped South Korean survival drama “Squid Games,” which has already become Netflix’s biggest ever debut hit.

Earlier this month, the richest man on the planet posted a photo of his puppy called Floki, which some believe triggered a massive rally in Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

10/14/2021 - 05:55
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
