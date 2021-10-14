Elon Musk Highlights Importance of Running Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk is urging members of the Dogecoin community to run their own nodes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to support Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus in his quest to make members of the community run their own nodes.



In his tweet, which has received the thumbs-up emoji from the centibillionaire, Markus explains that nodes are important because they are responsible for validating transactions and keeping the blockchain updated.

I wanted to write something slightly more nuanced about Dogecoin Nodes, so bear with me.



Nodes are important. They keep the network moving, validate transactions, and keep the blockchain up to date. It’s good to update to 1.14.4 which will allow for lower transaction fees. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 13, 2021

He’s urging the community to download the 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade in order to lower transaction fees.



Musk then responded with the “hundred points symbol” emoji to Markus’s joke about those who don’t run their own nodes.