Dogecoin Now Accepted by Cinema Giant AMC

News
Wed, 10/06/2021 - 05:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC has started accepting cryptocurrency payments for gift cards
Dogecoin Now Accepted by Cinema Giant AMC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

AMC CEO Adam Aron has announced that the leading movie theater now accepts Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies for eGift cards.

The world’s largest movie theater is also working on enabling cryptocurrency payments for tickets as well as concession stand purchases.  

As reported by U.Today, Aron announced that his company would accept Dogecoin after running a Twitter poll that was liked by none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The world’s largest movie theater will also add support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash by the end of the year.

Related
Shiba Inu Surges 70 Percent, Outperforming Dogecoin
After seeing its revenue plummet 90 percent due to the pandemic, AMC faced tremendous financial strain in 2020. It then became a darling of Reddit’s meme stock traders together with GameStop and other struggling companies. The AMC stock is up 1,634% year-to-date.     

Things seem to be getting back to normal for the leading movie chain theater. During the most recent weekend, it set a new post-reopening attendance record of 3.9 million visitors worldwide due to the success of “No Time to Die” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”   
#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $2.26 Billion in Ether Moved by Whales as Ethereum Miner Balances Hit New All-Time High
10/06/2021 - 09:42
$2.26 Billion in Ether Moved by Whales as Ethereum Miner Balances Hit New All-Time High
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Britney Spears and Madonna's Kiss at VMAs Becomes NFT
10/06/2021 - 09:03
Britney Spears and Madonna's Kiss at VMAs Becomes NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Idexo Completes Successful IDO, Collects $3.3 Million in Token Sale
10/06/2021 - 08:25
Idexo Completes Successful IDO, Collects $3.3 Million in Token Sale
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan