Amasa to Launch AMAS IDO on Two Platforms, Trustpad and Chainboost

Amasa, a one-of-a-kind platform designed to aggregate many sources of income from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, shared the details of its AMAS decentralized tokensale and non-fungible token release.

Amasa announces dual IDO on Trustpad and Chainboost

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Amasa (AMAS), a novel application that aggregates various income streams of the DeFi segment, will host its tokensale Sept. 28-30, 2021.

To ensure a seamless DeFi experience for all AMAS enthusists, the token will be offered simultaneously on two mainstream IDO launchpads, Trustpad and Chainboost.

AMAS is promoted by the Amasa team as a core governance instrument of the project's architecture. AMAS holders will be able to have a say in all major referendums in the protocol's development.

After the IDO, AMAS token will be listed on leading Ethereum-based exchange Uniswap v3 (UNI). This listing will result in a massive liquidity boost as Uniswap's audience is unmatched.

One app for many sources of income: Why is Amasa crucial for Web3?

Will Birks, the core contributor of the project, emphasizes the importance of Amasa for the entire decentralization segment as a go-to ecosystem for crypto newbies:

Amasa is being built to help make Web 3.0 and DeFi more accessible and valuable to anyone. Wealth decentralization is our driving purpose. (...) Our aim is to provide a user-first model that helps anyone get the benefits of Web 3.0 and Defi without having to navigate all the complexity.

Also, some wrapped AMAS tokens will be available from Sept. 23, 2021, on Genesis Shards' Genpad IDO platform. In total, 3.75 million AMAS will be sold for $0.08 per coin.

Amasa aggregates income streams from multiple sources: "Pay-per-View" tools, DeFi and GameFi protocols, social monetization instruments and so on.