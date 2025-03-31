Advertisement
    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Down 73% in Seven Days: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 9:05
    Bitcoin ETF inflow slowed down as BTC price suffered major sell-offs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Last week, the rout on the broader market fueled a corresponding sell-off in spot Bitcoin ETF outflows. According to data from SoSoValue, the funds suffered a 73.6% outflow from the previous week, setting a new record low for this year. Per the data, an outflow of exactly $196.48 million was recorded against $744.35 million in the previous week.

    Bearish Bitcoin ETF outlook

    The BTC ETF market responds to uncertainties on the broader crypto market. The Bitcoin ETF market saw positive inflows for the first four days of the week that ended March 28. However, the products saw a general shift, with a $93.16 million outflow on Friday, March 28. 

    While BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC saw massive inflows during the period, ETF issuers like Franklin Templeton, Valkyrie, VanEck and WisdomTree, among others, contributed little or nothing to the inflow trend.

    The $93.16 million outflow recorded by spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday ended the industry's 10-day inflow streak. While the flow has remained consistent, data shows that the figures for the past week are milder than the previous week. 

    The biggest daily inflow thus far this month was on March 17, with a record $274.6 million. Fidelity Investments led the flow at the time with $127.3 million.

    Bitcoin price in mix

    The performance of Bitcoin has largely dampened sentiment in the broader digital currency ecosystem. As of press time, the coin was changing hands for $82,047, down by 1.27% in 24 hours.

    While the ETF market has continued to hemorrhage funds, firms like Metaplanet are rolling out new debt offerings to buy the coin. The goal is to scoop the coin up at a good discount.

    The institutional adoption of Bitcoin, in general, has remained positive, with Strategy announcing massive acquisitions earlier this month. Whether these trends will shift the ETF inflow trajectory remains to be seen.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF

