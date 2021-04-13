Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble
A whopping 74 percent of fund managers think that Bitcoin is in a bubble, according to Bank of America's April survey.

Bitcoin
Image by @durkveenstra

Only 16 percent of the respondents hold the opposite view while the remaining 10 percent do not know the answer.

Notably, only seven percent of the surveyed investors think that the U.S. equities market is in a bubble despite the S&P 500 routinely logging new peaks after topping 4,000 points for the first time on April 4.

As reported by U.Today, Bank of America released a scathing Bitcoin report, which picks holes in the store of value (SoV) thesis and demotes the largest cryptocurrency to a mere tool for speculation.

Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin ETF

The "mother of all bubbles" is refusing to pop

Michael Hartnett, Bank of America's chief investment strategist, characterized Bitcoin as "the mother of all bubbles" in early January after BTC eclipsed $40,000 for the first time.

Earlier today, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $63,275 ahead of Coinbase's historic public debut that will take place on April 14.

It is up over 800 percent since last April.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

thecryptobuds