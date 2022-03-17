Alephium Blockchain Launches Unique Video Contest: Details

Following its recent mainnet rollout, Layer 1 blockchain Alephium has begun a video contest to advance its social media reach and attract newbies to its emerging ecosystem.

"Welcome to Alephium" contest launches with 10K ALPH token prize pool

According to the press release shared by the Alephium (ALPH) team, it has invited community enthusiasts to take part in a video making contest.

Image by Alephium

To take part in the competition, video creators should make a short video to cover the basic points in the "Welcome to Alephium" document uploaded to the project's Medium. The video should be five minutes long maximum; creators are also required to share information from the project's whitepaper, social media channels and GitHub repositories.

Participants should upload their videos to YouTube and Vimeo with the #Alephium and #ALPH hashtags before 11:59 p.m. CET on April 15, 2022. Then, video makers should send the links to the Alephium team through a purpose-made firm.

The net prize pool for all winners totals 10,000 ALPH tokens, or more than $2,400. For further questions, potential participants can reach out to Alephium's team through Twitter, Discord or Reddit.

Alephium co-founder Cheng Wang welcomes all participants and explains why this contest is crucial for Alephium's community management progress:

The community has already created an impressive amount of content related to Alephium. YouTube is full of videos, but most of them are focussed on mining. We need something that can serve as an accessible gateway for new users, we need great introduction videos. Our community members have amazed us with their content creation skills to date, so I’m confident this video creation contest will help us gather creative videos that best describes Alephium.

Reconsidering PoW and UTXO in 2022: What is Alephium?

As covered by U.Today previously, Alephium (ALPH) protocol is among the most eccentric Layer 1 platforms of 2022. It works on the top of an energy-efficient proof-of-work consensus.

Alephium (ALPH) leverages cutting-edge mathematical and blockchain engineering concept, such as a novel algorithm called BlockFlow for UTXO sharding. Its sharding architecture combines single-step cross-shard transactability with advanced security and speed.

In September 2021, Alephium successfully completed its strategic funding round. A total of $3.6 million was raised by a clutch of high-profile VCs. Alphemy Capital led this round, while White Paper Capital and Archery Blockchain also backed Alephium in its fundraising efforts.