This XRP Price Move Can End Bear Market, Bitcoin (BTC) to Lose $75,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Give Up

After weeks of dictating its market direction, XRP is still stuck in a downward channel. Both the channel's upper and lower boundaries has been moving steadily downward. The lower boundary, which has historically served as support and prevented steeper declines, is currently where XRP is hovering. Indicating the first significant step toward a reversal would be a breakout above the channel's upper trendline.

XRP needs to make a strong push above this resistance level, which is currently situated close to $2.58, in order to break out of the bear market. But before the asset can determine short-term momentum, it needs to show steady strength above $2.30, a crucial level of interest.

The channel's lower boundary, which is at $2.00, is still a crucial level to keep an eye on on the downside. A breakdown below this threshold could hasten losses and dispel any optimism about a quick recovery. Furthermore, the downward trending moving averages for XRP support the pessimistic outlook. In spite of the current downward, trend there are indications that selling pressure is progressively lessening.

Bears may be losing control according to the declining volume, which could pave the way to a breakout attempt. The story may change and a retest of the $3.00 level could result if XRP can maintain buying interest and move above $2.58.

Bitcoin's last test?

As the market experiences increasing bearish pressure, Bitcoin is still struggling and could potentially break through the $75,000 support level. Recent sessions have seen a rise in the cryptocurrency's volatility, with price action suggesting a possible next leg down that might make recovery efforts more challenging.

Bitcoin's technical position has been further undermined by the recent break from important moving averages. The 50-day moving average is sloping lower, increasing the risk of further declines, and the asset has not recovered critical levels. Because each bounce is quickly followed by selling pressure, the volume profile also points to waning buyer interest. If the market drops below $75,000, selling may pick up speed, leading to liquidations and a decline in value.

Bitcoin may soon retest support at about $70,000. Increased volatility may ensue, which could result in a steep decline given the high level of open interest in derivatives markets surrounding this price range. Nonetheless, Bitcoin's ability to withstand previous declines indicates that a recovery is still possible. Bulls may regain control and drive Bitcoin back toward the $85,000-$90,000 range if the price can settle above $78,000 and create solid support.

Shiba Inu's resilience

Despite intense bearish pressure in recent weeks, Shiba Inu has demonstrated resilience. Although the asset has had difficulty holding onto important support levels, the most recent price action indicates that bulls are not yet prepared to give up.

The way the market is currently moving suggests that SHIB is trying to recover the ground it has lost. The asset has been trading near a critical support level for the past few days; in previous corrections this level served as a significant price floor. The continuous effort to recover indicates that buyers are intervening to stop additional drops.

The attempt made by SHIB to rise above a highlighted resistance level that had previously caused several rejections is one of the noteworthy features of its performance. Before making a more robust upward move, SHIB may go through a consolidation phase if bulls are able to push the price above this zone. A failure to maintain this effort could lead to fresh downward pressure, though, as the general trend is still unclear.

Although moving averages continue to align in a bearish fashion, technical indicators show mixed sentiment. The short-term moving averages still serve as a barrier preventing SHIB from rising further. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which emerges from oversold conditions, suggests a possibility of a reversal.

Even though SHIB's recovery effort is noteworthy, whether or not this upward trend can be maintained will depend greatly on the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole. SHIB's recovery might not last long if there are additional sell-offs of Bitcoin and other significant assets. However, the asset is currently displaying signs of resolve, which raises the prospects of a bigger recovery soon.