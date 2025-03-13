Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    This XRP Price Move Can End Bear Market, Bitcoin (BTC) to Lose $75,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Give Up

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 0:01
    Only a few moves on XRP can end bear market, but with BTC at $75,000 and meme coins like SHIB struggling, it might not be enough
    Advertisement
    This XRP Price Move Can End Bear Market, Bitcoin (BTC) to Lose $75,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Give Up
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After weeks of dictating its market direction, XRP is still stuck in a downward channel. Both the channel's upper and lower boundaries has been moving steadily downward. The lower boundary, which has historically served as support and prevented steeper declines, is currently where XRP is hovering. Indicating the first significant step toward a reversal would be a breakout above the channel's upper trendline. 

    XRP needs to make a strong push above this resistance level, which is currently situated close to $2.58, in order to break out of the bear market. But before the asset can determine short-term momentum, it needs to show steady strength above $2.30, a crucial level of interest. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The channel's lower boundary, which is at $2.00, is still a crucial level to keep an eye on on the downside. A breakdown below this threshold could hasten losses and dispel any optimism about a quick recovery. Furthermore, the downward trending moving averages for XRP support the pessimistic outlook. In spite of the current downward, trend there are indications that selling pressure is progressively lessening. 

    HOT Stories
    Fidelity: All Eyes on Bitcoin's Support at $70,000
    SEC Is Wrapping Up Ripple Case: Report
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature

    Bears may be losing control according to the declining volume, which could pave the way to a breakout attempt. The story may change and a retest of the $3.00 level could result if XRP can maintain buying interest and move above $2.58. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's last test?

    As the market experiences increasing bearish pressure, Bitcoin is still struggling and could potentially break through the $75,000 support level. Recent sessions have seen a rise in the cryptocurrency's volatility, with price action suggesting a possible next leg down that might make recovery efforts more challenging. 

    Bitcoin's technical position has been further undermined by the recent break from important moving averages. The 50-day moving average is sloping lower, increasing the risk of further declines, and the asset has not recovered critical levels. Because each bounce is quickly followed by selling pressure, the volume profile also points to waning buyer interest. If the market drops below $75,000, selling may pick up speed, leading to liquidations and a decline in value. 

    Related
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 14:54
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Bitcoin may soon retest support at about $70,000. Increased volatility may ensue, which could result in a steep decline given the high level of open interest in derivatives markets surrounding this price range. Nonetheless, Bitcoin's ability to withstand previous declines indicates that a recovery is still possible. Bulls may regain control and drive Bitcoin back toward the $85,000-$90,000 range if the price can settle above $78,000 and create solid support.

    Shiba Inu's resilience

    Despite intense bearish pressure in recent weeks, Shiba Inu has demonstrated resilience. Although the asset has had difficulty holding onto important support levels, the most recent price action indicates that bulls are not yet prepared to give up. 

    The way the market is currently moving suggests that SHIB is trying to recover the ground it has lost. The asset has been trading near a critical support level for the past few days; in previous corrections this level served as a significant price floor. The continuous effort to recover indicates that buyers are intervening to stop additional drops. 

    Related
    XRP: Movement to Death Cross Begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Gave Up? Solana (SOL) Bullish Reversal Might Be Around Corner
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 00:01
    XRP: Movement to Death Cross Begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Gave Up? Solana (SOL) Bullish Reversal Might Be Around Corner
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The attempt made by SHIB to rise above a highlighted resistance level that had previously caused several rejections is one of the noteworthy features of its performance. Before making a more robust upward move, SHIB may go through a consolidation phase if bulls are able to push the price above this zone. A failure to maintain this effort could lead to fresh downward pressure, though, as the general trend is still unclear. 

    Although moving averages continue to align in a bearish fashion, technical indicators show mixed sentiment. The short-term moving averages still serve as a barrier preventing SHIB from rising further. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which emerges from oversold conditions, suggests a possibility of a reversal. 

    Even though SHIB's recovery effort is noteworthy, whether or not this upward trend can be maintained will depend greatly on the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole. SHIB's recovery might not last long if there are additional sell-offs of Bitcoin and other significant assets. However, the asset is currently displaying signs of resolve, which raises the prospects of a bigger recovery soon.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 22:49
    Ethereum Risks Drop to $1,400, Mirroring 2020 Crash, Crypto Trader Warns
    News
    ByAndy Sawa
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 20:38
    Fidelity: All Eyes on Bitcoin's Support at $70,000
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This XRP Price Move Can End Bear Market, Bitcoin (BTC) to Lose $75,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Give Up
    Ethereum Risks Drop to $1,400, Mirroring 2020 Crash, Crypto Trader Warns
    Fidelity: All Eyes on Bitcoin's Support at $70,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD