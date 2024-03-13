Advertisement
Alarm Bells Ring as ETH Puts Soar

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum's options market shows increasing demand for put options
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 8:02
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Ethereum (ETH) has shown significant traction in its derivatives market, particularly in the domain of options trading. 

According to the latest data from QCP, the risk reversals for ETH's front date expiries have turned negative. 

Are Ethereum investors getting cold feet? 

This change suggests a growing concern among investors regarding the potential for a decrease in Ethereum's spot price. 

Risk reversal, a metric used to gauge market sentiment, measures the difference in implied volatility between call and put options. 

A negative figure indicates a market consensus leaning towards a future decrease in the underlying asset's value. There is heightened demand for put options as investors seek to hedge against potential losses.

Put options offer cryptocurrency investors a strategic tool to protect against or bet on the downturn of a digital asset's value. Should the market value of the cryptocurrency drop beneath the agreed-upon price (strike price), the investor has the option to sell the crypto at this higher strike price.

Ethereum's current standing 

Over the recent period, there has been a 15.42% increase in trading volume, reaching $47.85 billion, alongside a modest 2.92% rise in open interest, amounting to $13.99 billion. 

However, the options market has experienced a sharp decline in volume by 51.55%, settling at $320.63 million, according to CoinGlass data

At the same time, options open interest saw a slight increase of 1.63% to $6.38 billion. 

The current Ethereum price stands at $4,046, with fluctuations within a 24-hour range of $3,863 to $4,073. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

