Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 13:06
    Advertisement
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official marketing lead of the SHIB team known to the meme coin’s community under the pseudonym Lucie has published two consecutive tweets to deliver two important “crypto truths” to the SHIB army.

    Basically, she has issued a major warning by speaking one of them as she addressed young cryptocurrency projects that have just entered the market. This took place as SHIB has been surpassed by Litecoin and Toncoin in terms of market capitalization value. Now, the second biggest meme cryptocurrency occupies the 17th position on CoinMarketCap with a capitalization of $9.4 billion.

    "Unspoken crypto truth" 

    Lucie started with a message entitled “Unspoken Crypto Truth”, most likely targeting it at new crypto projects. The pseudonymous SHIB marketing lead tweeted that the “unspoken crypto truth” is that any token targeting to succeed and remain on the top of the market in the long term definitely needs “stability and utility” and that’s what teams should focus on.

    HOT Stories
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina

    Lucie pointed out that even if a token can get listed by (big) crypto exchanges, the hype raised by this will fade away pretty quickly.

    Advertisement

    She tweeted: “Focus on stability and utility, or …. be ready to exit quickly.”

    Related
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 11:02
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "The hardest crypto truth"

    Lucie also revealed to the crypto community what she believes to be “the hardest crypto truth”. It is important, the SHIB marketing lead believes, to take profits since “every token pumps” eventually. However, many are just holding them despite price surges and miss opportunities to take profits granted by the market.

    She thinks it is important to set realistic goals in terms of profits: “low enough to secure gains, but close enough to your dream.”

    SHIB burns skyrocket 150%

    Meanwhile, there is some good news for the SHIB army as one of Shiba Inu’s key metric – the SHIB burn rate – has displayed a massive increase of close to 150% during the past day.

    The Shibburn blockchain tracker has published a tweet to spread the word about 17,119,486 SHIB transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses from the circulating supply, i.e. burned.

    The destruction of that SHIB chunk has propelled the burn rate by 146%, according to the above-mentioned tweet. There have been half a dozen burn transactions over the past 24 hours, with the two largest ones carrying 13,717,986 and 2,392,268 SHIB meme coins.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD