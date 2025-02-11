'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing lead of the SHIB team known to the meme coin’s community under the pseudonym Lucie has published two consecutive tweets to deliver two important “crypto truths” to the SHIB army.

Basically, she has issued a major warning by speaking one of them as she addressed young cryptocurrency projects that have just entered the market. This took place as SHIB has been surpassed by Litecoin and Toncoin in terms of market capitalization value. Now, the second biggest meme cryptocurrency occupies the 17th position on CoinMarketCap with a capitalization of $9.4 billion.

"Unspoken crypto truth"

Lucie started with a message entitled “Unspoken Crypto Truth”, most likely targeting it at new crypto projects. The pseudonymous SHIB marketing lead tweeted that the “unspoken crypto truth” is that any token targeting to succeed and remain on the top of the market in the long term definitely needs “stability and utility” and that’s what teams should focus on.

Lucie pointed out that even if a token can get listed by (big) crypto exchanges, the hype raised by this will fade away pretty quickly.

Unspoken Crypto Truth:



Exchange listing hype fades fast—hard dumps follow.



Focus on stability and utility, or



…. be ready to exit quickly. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) February 11, 2025

She tweeted: “Focus on stability and utility, or …. be ready to exit quickly.”

"The hardest crypto truth"

Lucie also revealed to the crypto community what she believes to be “the hardest crypto truth”. It is important, the SHIB marketing lead believes, to take profits since “every token pumps” eventually. However, many are just holding them despite price surges and miss opportunities to take profits granted by the market.

She thinks it is important to set realistic goals in terms of profits: “low enough to secure gains, but close enough to your dream.”

SHIB burns skyrocket 150%

Meanwhile, there is some good news for the SHIB army as one of Shiba Inu’s key metric – the SHIB burn rate – has displayed a massive increase of close to 150% during the past day.

The Shibburn blockchain tracker has published a tweet to spread the word about 17,119,486 SHIB transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses from the circulating supply, i.e. burned.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001618 (1hr -0.51% ▼ | 24hr 1.86% ▲ )

Market Cap: $9,536,989,846 (1.88% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,255,586,024,395



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 17,119,486 (146% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 64,444,162 (-94.52% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) February 11, 2025

The destruction of that SHIB chunk has propelled the burn rate by 146%, according to the above-mentioned tweet. There have been half a dozen burn transactions over the past 24 hours, with the two largest ones carrying 13,717,986 and 2,392,268 SHIB meme coins.