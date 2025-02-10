Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 16:14
    Advertisement
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent appearance on CNBC, Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge Capital predicted that 2025 would be a "very good year" for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency. 

    The damage caused by the SEC delay 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, Bitcoin is currently trading at $97,252. 

    Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin was supposed to reach that level all the way in 2022. 

    HOT Stories
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump
    Bitcoin Bulls May Struggle to Answer This Question by Peter Schiff
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT

    As noted by Scaramucci, a spot Bitcoin ETF was supposed to be approved during the first quarter of that year. "So, all of that delay caused a lot of price damage," he said. 

    Advertisement

    Growing institutional adoption 

    Now, Scaramucci thinks that "a real question" is whether or not institutional players will enter the game. I think you see some of the endowments starting to do that. We know some of the sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East are quietly doing that," Scaramucci said. 

    $200,000 in 2025? 

    As reported by U.Today, Scaramucci previously stated that the price of Bitcoin could surge to as high as $200,000 this year. 

    That said, such predictions should be taken with a grain of salt since some of his earlier price calls turned out to be inaccurate. For instance, he predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $175,000 after the halving.

    Scaramucci has recalled how his Bitcon bet has been viewed differently over the past few several years depending on the price of the cryptocurrency. "I began my Bitcoin journey about five years ago…You oscillat between genius and dummy," he said.

    The contagious effect of meme coins

    Scaramucci has also compared meme cryptocurrencies to the infamous Dutch Tulip Bubble (“Tulip Mania”).

    The American investor believes that such speculative tokens cause contagion onto Bitcoin. 

    "People think, okay, well maybe Bitcoin is just a very big meme coin, right?" he added. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Anthony Scaramucci

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 15:57
    151,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase Withdrawn into Unknown
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 15:54
    Massive 607 Trillion SHIB Almost in Profit, What's Next for Price?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH CEE Awards 2025: The Online Voting Battle Begins February 12
    Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io Expand Blockchain’s Global Reach With Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership
    Turn Your Bets Into Earnings: How Fairspin’s TFS Token Works for You
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    151,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase Withdrawn into Unknown
    Massive 607 Trillion SHIB Almost in Profit, What's Next for Price?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD