Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SEC Acknowledges Solana ETF Filing

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 18:27
    Advertisement
    SEC Acknowledges Solana ETF Filing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has acknowledged a recent Solana ETF application proposed by Canary Capital. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after the SEC also acknowledged Grayscale's Solana ETF filing earlier this month. 

    Franklin Templeton has registered a new Delaware entity, which indicates that it is likely preparing to join the Solana ETF race in the near future. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Bitcoin Survives $142 Billion Dump From Old Whales
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race

    As reported by U.Today, VanEck was the first to propose a Solana ETF back in June. Since then, several other issuers have followed suit. 

    Advertisement

    Bloomberg analysts currently see a 70% chance of such a product being approved 

    The uncertain regulatory status of the SOL token appears to be the main hindrance on the road to approval. It is worth noting that the token was repeatedly named as a security in several SEC lawsuits. 

    The SOL price is currently down 3.1% despite the most recent acknowledgment. 

    #Solana ETF

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 17:58
    Fed Chair Powell Breaks Silence on Debanking Concerns
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 16:23
    Cardano (ADA) Slows Down After 15% Rally, Here Are Key Levels to Watch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Acknowledges Solana ETF Filing
    Fed Chair Powell Breaks Silence on Debanking Concerns
    Cardano (ADA) Slows Down After 15% Rally, Here Are Key Levels to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD