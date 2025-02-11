Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 11:02
    Advertisement
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shows that over the past 10 hours, anonymous whales have exchanged more than a billion U.S. dollars worth of the world’s leading cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin has managed to recapture the $98,000 level, but that did not last long.

    $1.26 billion in Bitcoin changes hands

    The data source mentioned above has spotted four gargantuan crypto transactions carrying 12,887 BTC cumulatively. The largest of those transfers comprised a whopping 7,300 Bitcoins worth $712,542,707 in fiat.

    HOT Stories
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina

    The rest of the transactions moved 2,834 BTC ($278,847,109), 1,346 BTC and 1,407 BTC. In total, these four blockchain transactions have shoveled a mind-blowing $1,260,727,232 worth of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    All of them, according to Whale Alert, were conducted between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets. The crypto community was puzzled and intrigued as to the nature and the destination of those immense Bitcoin transfers. Some X users in the comments suggested that those were likely over-the-counter purchases of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency.

    If they were indeed OTC sales, they did not impact the current Bitcoin price, while buyers have stocked up on some BTC on the dip.

    Related
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 13:49
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dormant whale moves 14,000 BTC

    As reported by major on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant, a cryptocurrency whale that had remained dormant for a period between seven and ten years, moved a staggering amount of crypto – 14,000 Bitcoins valued at $1,372,628,460 in fiat – a little more than the Bitcoin amount mentioned above.

    An analyst working with CryptoQuant stated that these Bitcoins were moved to another wallet and not to any crypto exchange, centralized or decentralized. This suggested, he continued, that the BTC was not “intended for immediate sale.”

    These 14,000 Bitcoin clearly come from the early days of crypto, when BTC was easy to mine on a home laptop or buy relatively cheaply. Many dormant wallets have been awakening over the past few years, as the leading cryptocurrency has been scoring new all-time highs and, in particular, a lot have been reactivated since November.

    A month after the U.S. presidential election, Bitcoin surged above the $108,000 all-time high, making old-time whales bring their BTC to exchanges to lock in well-deserved profits.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD