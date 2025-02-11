$1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data shared by prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shows that over the past 10 hours, anonymous whales have exchanged more than a billion U.S. dollars worth of the world’s leading cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has managed to recapture the $98,000 level, but that did not last long.

$1.26 billion in Bitcoin changes hands

The data source mentioned above has spotted four gargantuan crypto transactions carrying 12,887 BTC cumulatively. The largest of those transfers comprised a whopping 7,300 Bitcoins worth $712,542,707 in fiat.

The rest of the transactions moved 2,834 BTC ($278,847,109), 1,346 BTC and 1,407 BTC. In total, these four blockchain transactions have shoveled a mind-blowing $1,260,727,232 worth of Bitcoin.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 7,300 #BTC (712,542,707 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/WZERAcchSv — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 11, 2025

All of them, according to Whale Alert, were conducted between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets. The crypto community was puzzled and intrigued as to the nature and the destination of those immense Bitcoin transfers. Some X users in the comments suggested that those were likely over-the-counter purchases of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency.

If they were indeed OTC sales, they did not impact the current Bitcoin price, while buyers have stocked up on some BTC on the dip.

Dormant whale moves 14,000 BTC

As reported by major on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant, a cryptocurrency whale that had remained dormant for a period between seven and ten years, moved a staggering amount of crypto – 14,000 Bitcoins valued at $1,372,628,460 in fiat – a little more than the Bitcoin amount mentioned above.

14,000 Bitcoins Moved After 7–10 Years of Inactivity



“Despite the large volume, these coins have not been transferred to any exchanges, suggesting that they are not intended for immediate sale.” – By @DanCoinInvestor



Full post 👇https://t.co/cnOYI9gTl4 pic.twitter.com/1YnUICxgES — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) February 10, 2025

An analyst working with CryptoQuant stated that these Bitcoins were moved to another wallet and not to any crypto exchange, centralized or decentralized. This suggested, he continued, that the BTC was not “intended for immediate sale.”

These 14,000 Bitcoin clearly come from the early days of crypto, when BTC was easy to mine on a home laptop or buy relatively cheaply. Many dormant wallets have been awakening over the past few years, as the leading cryptocurrency has been scoring new all-time highs and, in particular, a lot have been reactivated since November.

A month after the U.S. presidential election, Bitcoin surged above the $108,000 all-time high, making old-time whales bring their BTC to exchanges to lock in well-deserved profits.