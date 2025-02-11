Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Fed Chair Powell Breaks Silence on Debanking Concerns

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 17:58
    Advertisement
    Fed Chair Powell Breaks Silence on Debanking Concerns
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said that the Federal Reserve would work to help to end debanking. 

    Advertisement

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo) specifically mentioned "Operation Chokepoint 2.0," an alleged effort by federal banking regulators to stifle the cryptocurrency industry. 

    Powell said that he was "struck" by the growing number of cases of what seems to be debanking. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Bitcoin Survives $142 Billion Dump From Old Whales
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race

    "I am struck, and my colleagues and I are struck, by the growing number of cases of what appears to be debanking," he said. 

    Advertisement

    However, Powell stated that he could not make a commitment to remove anybody. 

    Powell has told Lummis that the Fed is in the process of removing another line from its supervision manuals after Lummis criticized certain internal guidance on crypto at a hearing on "debanking" that took place in January. 

    No hurry to cut rates

    Powell told lawmakers said that there was no rush to adjust the policy stans since the US economy has remained robust. 

    He has cautioned that implementing more rate cuts in the near future could hinder the central bank's progress in battling inflation. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed left the interest rate unchanged following its January meeting. 

    #Federal Reserve

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 16:23
    Cardano (ADA) Slows Down After 15% Rally, Here Are Key Levels to Watch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 16:15
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Takes Over Litecoin Despite ETF Hype
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed Chair Powell Breaks Silence on Debanking Concerns
    Cardano (ADA) Slows Down After 15% Rally, Here Are Key Levels to Watch
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Takes Over Litecoin Despite ETF Hype
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD