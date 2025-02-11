Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the upcoming delisting of five margin trading pairs. According to the official announcement, Binance Margin will be delisting five trading pairs across the cross-margin and the isolated margin platforms.

The affected trading pairs are HMSTR/FDUSD, SAGA/BTC, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC and MDT/BTC. Binance Margin will delist these pairs on Feb. 17, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. UTC.

The affected cross-margin pairs include HMSTR/FDUSD and SAGA/BTC, while the isolated margin pairs are HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC.

Ahead of the delisting, Binance stated that users would no longer be able to transfer any amount of assets from the aforementioned pair(s) into their isolated margin accounts, either via manual transfers or auto-transfer mode.

Binance usually conducts a regular review process, ensuring that trading pairs meet liquidity and risk management standards. While the exact reasons for the delisting were not disclosed, traders should act and adjust their strategies accordingly before the delisting date.

Binance stated that users may be unable to update their positions during the delisting process, and they are strongly advised to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from margin accounts to spot accounts before the cessation of margin trading on Feb. 17 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) to avoid potential losses.

Dates to note

On Feb. 12, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the affected isolated margin pairs, which are HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC.

On Feb. 17 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on the affected cross and isolated margin pairs. The HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC pairs will then be removed from the Binance Margin platform.

Trading on other trading pairs remains unaffected, with Binance stating that users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance Margin.