Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 16:11
    Advertisement
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the upcoming delisting of five margin trading pairs. According to the official announcement, Binance Margin will be delisting five trading pairs across the cross-margin and the isolated margin platforms.

    Advertisement

    The affected trading pairs are HMSTR/FDUSD, SAGA/BTC, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC and MDT/BTC. Binance Margin will delist these pairs on Feb. 17, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. UTC.

    The affected cross-margin pairs include HMSTR/FDUSD and SAGA/BTC, while the isolated margin pairs are HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC.

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Bitcoin Survives $142 Billion Dump From Old Whales
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race

    Ahead of the delisting, Binance stated that users would no longer be able to transfer any amount of assets from the aforementioned pair(s) into their isolated margin accounts, either via manual transfers or auto-transfer mode.

    Advertisement

    Binance usually conducts a regular review process, ensuring that trading pairs meet liquidity and risk management standards. While the exact reasons for the delisting were not disclosed, traders should act and adjust their strategies accordingly before the delisting date.

    Related
    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 15:13
    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance stated that users may be unable to update their positions during the delisting process, and they are strongly advised to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from margin accounts to spot accounts before the cessation of margin trading on Feb. 17 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) to avoid potential losses.

    Dates to note

    On Feb. 12, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the affected isolated margin pairs, which are HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC.

    Related
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 15:23
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On Feb. 17 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on the affected cross and isolated margin pairs. The HMSTR/FDUSD, ILV/BTC, LTO/BTC, MDT/BTC and SAGA/BTC pairs will then be removed from the Binance Margin platform.

    Trading on other trading pairs remains unaffected, with Binance stating that users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance Margin.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 16:00
    Bitcoin May Lose to Gold in Short Term: Bloomberg's Chief Expert
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 11, 2025 - 15:56
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 11
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Bitcoin May Lose to Gold in Short Term: Bloomberg's Chief Expert
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD