Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 17:47
    Advertisement
    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An entire Bitcoin block was apparently produced by a solo miner earlier this Monday. 

    Advertisement

    The miner earned a reward of 3.125 BTC (roughly $303,500 at current prices). 

    Bob Burnett, founder, and CEO of Barefoot Mining, believes that the block was also possibly mined by a nation-state miner or a private 

    HOT Stories
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump
    Bitcoin Bulls May Struggle to Answer This Question by Peter Schiff
    Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Reveals Bitter Truth About AI and ChatGPT

    "It can be a huge thrill from winning a block but if you publish them all it can start to reveal too much information publicly… There is no upside to that information being known and plenty of downsides,"  Burnett said. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin blocks produced by solo miners are incredibly rare since one would have to beat unbelievable odds in order to achieve such a feat. 

    As reported by U.Today, a solo Bitcoin block was also mined last October. Notably, this was the first block found on a single device that was running a full note without the involvement of any third parties in more than a decade. 

    For instance, the chance of finding a block when solo mining with  Antminer S21 XP Hydro, one of the most powerful ASIC miners currently available on the market, is just 1 in 1,648,330. It would take roughly 31 years to win a block. 

    During Bitcoin's early days, it was possible to mine new coins by simply using one's personal computer. 

    Related
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 05:47
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, when the cryptocurrency started gaining some traction, mining difficulty started growing at a rapid pace, meaning that significantly more computational power was needed. 

    This led to the emergence of mining pools. Slush, the very first Bitcoin mining pool, was launched back in 2010. 

    Foundry US and AntPool are currently the two biggest mining pools in the world. 

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 16:14
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 15:57
    151,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase Withdrawn into Unknown
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH CEE Awards 2025: The Online Voting Battle Begins February 12
    Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io Expand Blockchain’s Global Reach With Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership
    Turn Your Bets Into Earnings: How Fairspin’s TFS Token Works for You
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    151,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase Withdrawn into Unknown
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD