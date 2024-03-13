Advertisement
AD

Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Schiff challenges the Bitcoin halving hype, arguing that its impact on supply growth rate won't necessarily boost prices as much as enthusiasts expect
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 5:53
Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency community braces for the upcoming Bitcoin halving, well-known gold investor and cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff has once again voiced his dissent. 

Taking to X, Schiff has argued that the halving, a process that cuts the reward for mining Bitcoin transactions in half, is overhyped. He has pointed to the fact that it merely reduces the growth rate of the new Bitcoin supply rather than the existing supply itself. 

His comments come amid widespread speculation about the event's potential to drive up the price of Bitcoin, with over ninety percent of Bitcoin's total supply already in circulation.

Understanding the Bitcoin halving

The Bitcoin halving is a significant event in the cryptocurrency world, scheduled to occur for the fourth time on Apr. 19. 

This process, occurring approximately every four years, reduces the reward given to miners for processing transactions by 50%. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)

The upcoming halving will decrease the reward from 6.25 to 3.125 bitcoins per block, a mechanism designed to mimic the scarcity of resources like gold and control inflation. 

With the countdown standing at 36 days, enthusiasts and investors are closely monitoring the potential impact on Bitcoin's price, which is currently trading above $72,000.

Schiff’s skepticism toward the previous halving

Peter Schiff has consistently dismissed the positive impact anticipated from Bitcoin halvings. 

Leading up to the May 2020 halving, Schiff observed a bearish trend in Bitcoin's price action, despite what he described as bullish global financial conditions for Bitcoin. He criticized the notion that the halving would automatically result in a price increase.

Despite Schiff's criticisms, Bitcoin managed to shatter its all-time high in late 2020 and saw significant gains in early 2021, challenging his assertions about the halving's lack of impact.

Contrasting expert opinions

Despite Schiff's skepticism, some experts remain bullish on Bitcoin's prospects post-halving. 

Bernstein, a global asset management firm, has predicted that Bitcoin's price could reach $150,000, citing the current bullish market trend and the upcoming halving as key drivers. 

Their optimism is also supported by significant inflows into Bitcoin, with substantial investments in Bitcoin ETFs showcasing growing institutional interest. 

Bernstein's analysis, which is based on historical data and the profitability margin for miners, suggests that the ball might be in the bulls' court. 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
2024/03/13 06:05
Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Grayscale's GBTC Nears Outflow Record
2024/03/13 06:05
Grayscale's GBTC Nears Outflow Record
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Partner Expands Into Europe
2024/03/13 06:05
Ripple Partner Expands Into Europe
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star Speakers
DeFi Platform Algotech Raises $250,000 in a Single Day to Cross $2M Presale Milestone
Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype
Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
Grayscale's GBTC Nears Outflow Record
Show all