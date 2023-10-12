Shibarium-Based AI Coin Boasts New Listing, Here's Price Reaction

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, known to the community as Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the new listing of Shibarium partner coin Bad Idea AI (BAD).

This listing expands the opportunities of BAD for real-life adoption and utility.

BAD added to this crypto payment gateway

Lucie shared a tweet by user @Mr_Lightspeed, who stated that BAD had been added by ivendPay, a crypto payment gateway. This move opens a range of new opportunities for the BAD token – among other things, thanks to ivendPay, BAD is now among the coins used by such payment solutions as Binance Pay, OKX and Gate, according to the tweet. Now, users will be able to utilize BAD to purchase goods and services from millions of vendors around the world.

In light of the news of this listing, BAD demonstrated an 8% price rise on Oct. 11 and also went up by 6.26% earlier today. However, both price increases were followed by a decline. At the time of this writing, BAD is changing hands at $0.00000005197 on the Poloniex exchange.

As reported by U.Today recently, Shytoshi Kusama is in close contact with the BAD team, and he has had a meeting with some of its members. Among other things, AI initiatives for Shiba Inu were discussed.

SHIB burns show big decline

Shibburn data platform, which tracks SHIB transactions made to dead wallets, has reported that since yesterday morning, the SHIB burn rate has shown a significant drop. Currently, this metric constitutes minus 58.57%, according to the Shibburn website.

Over the span of the last 24 hours, the SHIB army disposed of 40,943,176 SHIB in total. Yesterday, the burn rate of Shiba Inu jumped by more than 120%, with almost 100,000,000 SHIB locked in dead-end blockchain addresses.

Every burning of SHIB tokens contributes to the shrinking of the SHIB supply circulating on the market. By now, according to Shibburn, almost half of the supply has been locked in unspendable wallets – 410,660,937,441,209 SHIB. The initial emission of this popular canine token stood at one quadrillion.