Advertisement
AD

After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Hacker responsible for $50 million KyberSwap breach issued extraordinary demands
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 13:38
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The individual claiming responsibility for the hack on KyberSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has issued a set of astonishing demands through a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain.

Advertisement

The hacker, self-identified as "Kyber Director," is demanding complete executive control over the Kyber company and full authority over its governance mechanism, KyberDAO.

Hacker's unprecedented ultimatum

The demands outlined by the hacker are unparalleled in the history of cryptocurrency breaches. They include the surrender of all company assets (both on-chain and off-chain), encompassing shares, equity, tokens, partnerships and intellectual property. 

In return, the hacker proposes a comprehensive restructuring of Kyber. They promise to transform it from the seventh most popular DEX into a new cryptographic project.

Related
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out

Notably, the hacker has offered to buy out executives at a fair valuation, double the salaries of remaining employees and provide a 12-month severance package for those who choose to leave. 

Token holders and investors are assured their tokens will retain value, and liquidity providers (LPs) are being offered a 50% rebate on recent losses.

The hacker has set a deadline of Dec. 10 for these demands to be met. Otherwise, the proposal will be withdrawn.

$47 million attack 

On Nov. 23, KyberSwap fell victim to a smart contract reentrancy attack that led to the staggering loss of approximately $47 million across multiple networks, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Kyber Mainnet and Polygon. 

The attack's epicenter was a wallet address that played a central role in receiving and redistributing the stolen funds.

This breach resulted in a 90% plunge in KyberSwap's total value locked (TVL) (from $85 million to a mere $8 million).

The primary flaw was identified in the mint function of KyberSwap's new v2 reinvestment token, which contained a loophole for reentrancy attacks.

In response, Kyber Network urged users to withdraw their funds as a precaution and has since been working to mitigate future risks.

#DeFi News #Cryptocurrency Crime
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
2023/11/30 14:41
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
2023/11/30 14:41
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
2023/11/30 14:11
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
Dogecoin Price Shows Bullish Behavior as DOGE Moon Mission Scores Regulatory OK
Dogecoin Price Shows Bullish Behavior as DOGE Moon Mission Scores Regulatory OK
Dogecoin Founder Issues Critical AI Warning to Community
Dogecoin Founder Issues Critical AI Warning to Community
Show all
Advertisement
AD