Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Large Ethereum traders taking profits en masse, which could be problematic sign for investors
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 13:38
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's market dynamics are often a tale of large players whose trades can signal shifts in market sentiment. Recently, a whale transaction caught the eye of many, as 3,150 ETH, valued at approximately $6.37 million, were sold at an average price of around $2,023, netting a substantial profit from an earlier purchase of 2,762 ETH at $1,825 each. This move has prompted discussion among traders: is it time to take profits on Ethereum?

Advertisement

The Ethereum chart reveals a critical juncture in price action. After a period of bullish momentum, Ethereum is now testing local resistance levels, creating a moment of decision for investors. The current resistance, formed near the $2,050 mark, is a crucial threshold that has previously prompted sell-offs, suggesting that traders are eyeing this level to secure gains.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Conversely, the support levels paint a picture of potential bounce-back zones. The first significant support is visible near the $1,950 level, aligning with the 50-day moving average. This moving average has historically acted as a dynamic support, propelling prices upward upon contact. A break below this, however, could see Ethereum's price target the next support at approximately $1,850, where previous demand coalesced to halt bearish runs.

Related
Ethereum Upgrade EIP 4844 Is Massive for L2s, Here's Why

The probability of a price reversal hinges on the market's reaction to these critical technical levels. A convincing break above the current resistance could invalidate the bearish thesis, potentially leading to a continuation of the upward trend. However, recent whale activity suggests that some large holders are starting to realize profits, potentially adding to the selling pressure at this price threshold.

Volume trends also provide insight, with a notable decrease in trading volume suggesting that the current price level may be unsustainable in the short term. Combined with the whale's cashout, it could signal a broader sentiment shift among investors, leading to increased volatility and a possible price correction.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
2023/11/30 13:37
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
2023/11/30 13:37
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
2023/11/30 13:37
IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
IOTA Triggers 11,500% Volume Surge as Price Jumps 35%
Dogecoin Price Shows Bullish Behavior as DOGE Moon Mission Scores Regulatory OK
Dogecoin Price Shows Bullish Behavior as DOGE Moon Mission Scores Regulatory OK
Dogecoin Founder Issues Critical AI Warning to Community
Dogecoin Founder Issues Critical AI Warning to Community
Shibarium Partner and BitMart Announce Lucrative Offer to SHIB and BAD Users
Shibarium Partner and BitMart Announce Lucrative Offer to SHIB and BAD Users
SPACE ID (ID) Gains Over 20% Post-Upbit Listing, Triggers Massive Wallet Movements
SPACE ID (ID) Gains Over 20% Post-Upbit Listing, Triggers Massive Wallet Movements
300 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Received by Anonymous Whales: Who Is It?
300 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Received by Anonymous Whales: Who Is It?
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Introduces ZK-Protected Proof-of-Reserves Instrument: Review
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Introduces ZK-Protected Proof-of-Reserves Instrument: Review
Show all
Advertisement
AD