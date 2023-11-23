Advertisement
Kyber Network Loses Almost $50 Million in Devastating Exploit

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The decentralized finance platform Kyber Network has suffered a severe security breach, resulting in a loss of nearly $50 million across multiple blockchain networks
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 07:33
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Kyber Network, a prominent player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, has fallen victim to a major security breach. 

The incident, which unfolded over several hours, resulted in a staggering loss of nearly $50 million. Kyber Network, known for its KyberSwap Elastic platform, offers users the ability to exchange various digital assets without relying on a traditional intermediary, a hallmark of DeFi systems. 

This exploit comes as a blow to the network, which had gained significant traction during the "DeFi summer" hype, a period marked by surging interest and investment in decentralized finance.

The scale of the exploit

The attack on Kyber Network was multi-faceted, impacting several chains including mainnet, optimism, polygon, and arbitrum. 

Detailed by cybersecurity firm PeckShieldAlert, the exploiter transferred substantial amounts, including 1,000 Wrapped Ether (WETH), equivalent to about $2.06 million, to a suspicious address. 

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Sees Massive Increase in Transactions

Analysts from the community reported losses across different chains: 7.5 million on mainnet, 315k on base, 15 million on optimism, 2 million on Polygon, and 20 million on Arbitrum. The cumulative total reached approximately $47 million, marking one of the most significant losses in recent DeFi history.

Response and recovery efforts

In response to the breach, Kyber Network advised users to withdraw their funds as a precaution and emphasized the avoidance of phishing links. 

The KyberSwap aggregator, a separate entity within the network, remains operational. 

Kyber Network has committed to providing regular updates as their team investigates the incident. 

Recovery efforts are ongoing, with a focus on understanding the exploit's mechanics and enhancing security measures to prevent future incidents.

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

