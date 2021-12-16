aelf Inaugural Metaverse-Themed Hackathon Kicked Off

Much-anticipated hackathon by aelf has started: teams can submit their ideas and apply for funding

Top of OASIS by aelf blockchain and Dora Hacks studio is the first ever global event specially dedicated to the metaverse sphere.

Massive hackathon launched by aelf with $680,000 prize pool

According to the official announcement shared by the team of high-performance blockchain aelf, its inaugural metaverse-themed hackathon, Top of OASIS, successfully kicked off.

The public preregistration list includes 60 individuals and businesses from the United States of America, Singapore, Britain, Canada, China, India, Japan, Turkey, Spain and other countries.

The hackathon is designed to support promising early-stage projects that address metaverses, their development and promotion, novel financial and technological designs in the DeFi sphere and NFTs.

Also, the hackathon is projected to increase the diversity of aelf’s ecosystem as winners and successful participants will be able to build on aelf. Both aelf community members and organizations will be able to participate in funding the promising Top of OASIS.

In order to reward winners, aelf prepared a purpose-built $500,000 fund for GameFi pioneers interested in building on aelf.

Winners and applicants will receive holistic support from organizers

Haobo Ma, CEO of aelf, emphasizes that the hackathon will be the first phase of the new workload for his ecosystem:

The whole network is well prepared to support the hackathons and their sequent effects. We have prepared our best team to support our hackers from all perspectives. It will set the foundation for the development of the aelf ecology, and we will invite the most talented developers to our platform. This is just a start.

The final results of the hackathon will be revealed on Feb. 15, 2022. The judges include a clutch of top-notch experts from Knowsec, RockX, bountyblok, Bitmain, Cypher 9 Ventures, Microsoft MVP, Tencent, IEEE and other fintech, IT and blockchain heavyweights.

As covered by U.Today previously, the hackathon invites teams to its five tracks: GameFi, DeFi, NFT, DAO and Web3.

Besides the main prize pool, the jury will also reward three outstanding products: the Most Creative, the Most Promising and the Most Popular.

All prizes will be paid out in USDT while, for some nominations, participants will also receive exclusive NFTs.

First workshop of aelf hackathon took place: Here’s what its participants discussed

From the first days of the hackathon, its guests could attend workshops, education events targeted at familiarizing crypt enthusiasts with the opportunities of the aelf ecosystem.

At the first workshop, the speaker introduced aelf and covered its main “killing features.” Guests had a look at its multi-layer sidechain infrastructure available to address all industry bottlenecks with its impressive 35,000 TPS per one sidechain throughput.

After a brief introduction of aelf, guests tried to generate aelf keypairs via the command line. With “aelf command” instruments, aelf enthusiasts are able to create new wallets, load wallets with nothing but a private key, display information about a given wallet and so on.

To experiment with aelf smart contracts, users should try aelf’s other command line interface instruments. Users can clone “aelf-cli” repo from the project’s main repository. Then, workshop participants received instructions on how to install aelf commands to their local machine and claim the first 100 testnet ELF tokens from the faucet.

Then, guests of the workshop were instructed in the “low-code” methodology of creating aelf smart contracts.

Image by aelf

In the illustration, the manual for how to create the first-ever aelf project is displayed. With only basic coding skills, users can write smart contracts with a number of templates, contract states and methods.

Last but not least, guests of the hackathon reviewed instruments that allow them to translate the code in Solidity to one written in C++. Solidity is a core programming language for Ethereum (ETH) and all other mainstream blockchains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), e.g., Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, xDai, Huobi Ecosystem Chain, KuCoin Community Chain and other corporate and community-driven blockchains.

Thus, the first workshop of aelf’s Top of OASIS hackathon focused on metaverses projects and Web3 and crypto enthusiasts obtained basic knowledge of aelf’s codebase and its native dApps building instruments.