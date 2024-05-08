Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back of XRP by end of week?
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 15:49
    XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are still weak, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 2.18% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is looking bullish as it is near the local resistance level of $0.5280. If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of $0.53.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is far from the key levels. Furthermore, the candle is about to close far from its peak or low. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.52-$0.53 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure. If it happens near $0.55, traders may expect a local bounce back.

    XRP is trading at $0.5252 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    2024/05/08 15:49
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    2024/05/08 15:49
    DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Smart Bitcoin Statement Issued by Michael Saylor as BTC Dumps 4.15%
    2024/05/08 15:49
    Smart Bitcoin Statement Issued by Michael Saylor as BTC Dumps 4.15%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD