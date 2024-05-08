XRP Price Prediction for May 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are still weak, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 2.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is looking bullish as it is near the local resistance level of $0.5280. If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of $0.53.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is far from the key levels. Furthermore, the candle is about to close far from its peak or low.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.52-$0.53 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure. If it happens near $0.55, traders may expect a local bounce back.

XRP is trading at $0.5252 at press time.