    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which altcoins have growth potential this week?
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 16:03
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    None of the sides is dominating at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 4.47%.

    On the daily chart, the price of SOL is approaching the resistance level of $158.50. If the bar closes near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $160-$170 zone.

    SOL is trading at $154.50 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than SOL, rising by 0.34%.

    Sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for BNB for the next few days, as the rate is far from the main levels.

    In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $580-$610 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

    BNB is trading at $590.9 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

