Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will sideways trading of DOGE last?
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 15:40
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins keep trading in the green zone, while the rates of others are falling, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart as it is about to return to the recently formed resistance of $0.1627.

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 4

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to $0.1650.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture is on the daily time frame as the price is far from the key levels. However, if the rate returns to the $0.1690 level, the growth may continue to the $0.18 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is similar, but the rate of DOGE might need more time to get energy for a further sharp move due to low volume. In this regard, an ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.1550-$0.1650 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1607 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    2024/05/05 15:36
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    2024/05/05 15:36
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    2024/05/05 15:36
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD