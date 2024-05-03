DOGE Price Prediction for May 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are facing a bounce back on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 4.14%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is coming back to the local support level of $0.1312. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.13 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak of $0.1344.

If the bar closes far from it, the correction may continue to the $0.1250 zone until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the level of $0.1225. If it happens near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to $0.11.

DOGE is trading at $0.1323 at press time.