Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant move, Ripple partner Peersyst announces that new amendments to the XRPL EVMSidechain have been activated following community approval. The two amendments that have been applied will enable new transaction fees in XRP and the activation of Cosmos IBC.

Advertisement

On May 1, Peersyst launched two new key proposals, 33 and 34, to upgrade the network, to adjust XRP fees and enable IBC and Cosmos tokens, respectively.

✅🗳️Amendments 33 and 34 for the #XRPL #EVMSidechain are now applied!



3⃣3⃣New tx fees in $XRP are set 💰



3⃣4⃣@cosmos #IBC is now activated! 🌐 @interchain_io



Check it out all governance updates here 👉https://t.co/IySpsDICin



Don't miss it! Join Discord now!… pic.twitter.com/vkAsneiYxv — Peersyst Technology (@Peersyst) May 8, 2024

Amendment 33 would allow updating the network's gas price to make the configuration more similar to production environments. This step is critical for network security and scalability. Transaction fees should be minimal, comparable to Binance Smart Chain or Polygon.

Amendment 34 will activate IBC channels, connecting the network to the Cosmos ecosystem and enabling cross-chain applications.

The community approved the amendments ,which are now in effect following a seven-day voting period that ended on Monday, May 6.

The Ripple EVM sidechain, a proof of concept extension to the XRPL protocol, is designed to bring full programmability to the XRPL ecosystem. It enables developers to deploy EVM applications on the XRPL with few changes, eliminating the requirement for network votes for each application.

The EVM sidechain uses a proof of authority (PoA) consensus method and is directly connected to the XRP Ledger via the XRPL bridge. The core technology for the XRPL sidechain consensus is CometBFT, a fork of Tendermint that is a Byzantine fault-tolerant engine for blockchain development.

With the new update, the XRPL EVM sidechain might become more appealing to developers who wish to test it for their applications as it is not yet available on the production Mainnet.