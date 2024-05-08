Advertisement
AD

    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    New amendments for XRPL EVM Sidechain now activated following community approval
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 15:53
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant move, Ripple partner Peersyst announces that new amendments to the XRPL EVMSidechain have been activated following community approval. The two amendments that have been applied will enable new transaction fees in XRP and the activation of Cosmos IBC.

    Advertisement

    On May 1, Peersyst launched two new key proposals, 33 and 34, to upgrade the network, to adjust XRP fees and enable IBC and Cosmos tokens, respectively. 

    Amendment 33 would allow updating the network's gas price to make the configuration more similar to production environments. This step is critical for network security and scalability. Transaction fees should be minimal, comparable to Binance Smart Chain or Polygon.

    Related
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Hits Epic Milestone, What It Concerns

    Amendment 34 will activate IBC channels, connecting the network to the Cosmos ecosystem and enabling cross-chain applications.

    The community approved the amendments ,which are now in effect following a seven-day voting period that ended on Monday, May 6. 

    The Ripple EVM sidechain, a proof of concept extension to the XRPL protocol, is designed to bring full programmability to the XRPL ecosystem. It enables developers to deploy EVM applications on the XRPL with few changes, eliminating the requirement for network votes for each application.

    The EVM sidechain uses a proof of authority (PoA) consensus method and is directly connected to the XRP Ledger via the XRPL bridge. The core technology for the XRPL sidechain consensus is CometBFT, a fork of Tendermint that is a Byzantine fault-tolerant engine for blockchain development.

    With the new update, the XRPL EVM sidechain might become more appealing to developers who wish to test it for their applications as it is not yet available on the production Mainnet.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    2024/05/08 15:49
    XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    2024/05/08 15:49
    DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Smart Bitcoin Statement Issued by Michael Saylor as BTC Dumps 4.15%
    2024/05/08 15:49
    Smart Bitcoin Statement Issued by Michael Saylor as BTC Dumps 4.15%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    DOGE, XRP, SOL Crypto Options Announced by BitMEX
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD