Advertisement
AD

    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 6,350% Surge in Bull Liquidations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP experiences extraordinary surge in bullish liquidations, eclipsing bearish activity by epic 6,350%
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 14:43
    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 6,350% Surge in Bull Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a notable deviation from recent market trends, XRP has seen a remarkable surge in bullish liquidations, presenting a stark contrast to the relatively subdued activity on bearish positions. According to data sourced from CoinGlass, the past 24 hours have witnessed a noteworthy $1.27 million in liquidations associated with long positions, dwarfing the comparatively modest $19,220 liquidated from short positions. 

    Advertisement

    This substantial variance, totaling a remarkable 6,350%, has captured the attention of market analysts and participants alike.

    Related
    Ripple CLO Teases XRP Case Resolution: 'We Are Closer Than Ever'

    The surge in bullish liquidations coincides with a 3.85% decline in XRP's price, signaling a shift in sentiment among investors. However, the precise catalyst behind this significant discrepancy in liquidation patterns remains elusive, prompting speculation and scrutiny within the cryptocurrency community.

    ""
    Source: CoinGlass

    The repercussions of this anomaly extend beyond liquidation figures, with derivative trading volumes for XRP witnessing a notable decline of over 55% within the same period. This decline reflects a broader trend of reduced trading activity amid heightened market uncertainty.

    Related
    Ripple's Stablecoin Project Already Attacked by SEC

    Looking ahead, analysts suggest that the aftermath of these unusual liquidation patterns may usher in a period of relative stability, with XRP potentially poised for a rebound from key support levels. However, the anticipated recovery is expected to be driven primarily by institutional investors and larger market participants, rather than retail traders.

    As bears capitalize on the falling price of XRP to secure profits, bullish stakeholders find themselves nursing wounds inflicted by the recent downturn.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: What Are They Doing?
    2024/05/08 14:39
    Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: What Are They Doing?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Coinbase v. SEC: Top Lawyer Takes on Gensler Over Cryptos
    2024/05/08 14:39
    Coinbase v. SEC: Top Lawyer Takes on Gensler Over Cryptos
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Whale Snaps up $411 Million in BTC Amid Market Uncertainty
    2024/05/08 14:39
    Bitcoin Whale Snaps up $411 Million in BTC Amid Market Uncertainty
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 6,350% Surge in Bull Liquidations
    Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: What Are They Doing?
    Coinbase v. SEC: Top Lawyer Takes on Gensler Over Cryptos
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD