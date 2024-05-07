Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of DOGE ended yet?
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 15:26
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.50% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is coming back to the local support level of $0.1532. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.15 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. Traders should pay attention to the level of $0.1539. If buyers lose it, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.14-$0.15 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait a few days as the situation is unclear at the beginning of the week. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5

    However, if the drop continues to $0.15, there is a possibility to see a decline to $0.14.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1560 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    2024/05/07 15:21
    NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Bullish Bitcoin Tip
    2024/05/07 15:21
    Michael Saylor Issues Bullish Bitcoin Tip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Announces New Listings for Three Major Trading Pairs: Details
    2024/05/07 15:21
    Binance Announces New Listings for Three Major Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TradeSta Unveils Non-Custodial Web3 Trading Platform
    New Crypto Casino TG.Casino Becomes Regional iGaming Partner of AC Milan
    ChainGPT Pad Launches OMNIA Protocol to Enhance and Secure Web3 for DeFi Users via DePIN and MEV
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7
    NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    Michael Saylor Issues Bullish Bitcoin Tip
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD