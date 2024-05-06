Advertisement
    This Indicator Shows Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Still Undervalued

    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin price might be ready to rally higher, according to this indicator
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 16:27
    This Indicator Shows Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Still Undervalued
    The Bitcoin price is currently trading just below the $64,000 level, according to CoinGecko data.

    According to the latest data, the MVRV Z-score currently stands at 1.87, which means that there is still some room for a further rally.

    This indicator compares the market value to the realized value. The realized cap calculates the last price at which each coin was moved on the network. When the market value is substantially higher than the realized value, it might indicate that Bitcoin is nearing the top of its current cycle. 

    Bitcoin's 200 Day MA Hits New All-Time High as BTC Jumps 10%

    Notably, virtually all of the previous market tops had an MVRV Z-score above 6. For instance, it peaked at 10.4 back in December 2017. 

    It is worth noting that the score actually topped out at 3.66 in October 2021, when the flagship cryptocurrency peaked just above the $69,000 level. However, it peaked above 7 in February 2021. 

    Conversely, when the MVRV Z-score goes below zero, it means that there could be a relatively attractive buying opportunity. For instance, it bottomed out at -0.36 in November 2022.

    While not infallible, this indicator has been historically useful for identifying when the largest cryptocurrency was approaching cyclical lows and cyclical highs. 

    "Greed" returns to market

    The "Fear and Greed" indicator currently stands at 71, with the market being back in "greed" mode following Bitcoin's recent price bounce.

    However, this sentiment might be premature since Bitcoin is still in the middle of a broader bearish trend, according to the Ichimoku Cloud indicator.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

