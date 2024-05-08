Robinhood CEO Issues Firm Response to SEC, Samson Mow Expects New BTC All-Time High Soon, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious Teaser: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Robinhood CEO breaks silence amid SEC drama

Vlad Tenev, CEO at Robinhood, has recently taken to X platform to comment on the recent Wells Notice the company received from the SEC. In a short thread , Tenev voiced concerns about the harmful impact of a "regulatory onslaught" that American companies and customers faced over the last three years. In CEO's opinion, the SEC's continued attack on crypto, along with other recent rule proposals like the one pertaining to predictive data analytics, represents yet another administrative state's improper attempt to "stifle innovation." Even though Robinhood is striving to maintain positive and productive relations with regulators, Tenev stated, the company will use its resources to dispute the matter in court if necessary; this will allow not only the defense of Robinhood but will also help establish regulatory clarity in the U.S for the benefit of the business's customers.

New Bitcoin all-time high soon: "$1 million BTC" advocate Samson Mow

In a recent X post , Jan3 CEO and renowned Bitcoin enthusiast Samson Mow has made a bullish forecast regarding the flagship cryptocurrency's price trajectory. According to Mow, Bitcoin is going to reach a new all-time high "soon." However, the CEO did not specify when exactly he expects BTC to score the much-anticipated ATH, leaving his followers guessing in the comments section. The reason behind Mow's optimism might lie in Bitcoin's rebound over the weekend, as the asset managed to rise by more than 10%. Following this, on Monday, May 6, the king crypto reached $65,180, driven by the Grayscale spot ETF seeing the first inflow of $63 million on Friday. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $62,079, down 2.86% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead Shytoshi Kusama shares epic mysterious teaser