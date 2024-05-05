Advertisement
    Mysterious Trillion PEPE Withdrawal Raises Questions About Insiders

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious trillion PEPE token withdrawal from Binance's hot wallet has ignited speculation about insider involvement and future of the meme cryptocurrency
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 10:55
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent revelation, on-chain data from Etherscan has brought to light a massive withdrawal of nearly 1 trillion PEPE tokens from Binance, the world's leading crypto exchange. The withdrawal, amounting to a staggering $7.76 million, has raised eyebrows across the community.

    What sets this withdrawal apart is its origin from an undisclosed address utilizing a multi-signature Gnosis Safe Proxy wallet. Such wallets employ a sophisticated mechanism requiring multiple signatures for transactions, enhancing security and control over assets.

    This enigmatic move comes hot on the heels of another significant withdrawal by the same address just a day prior, totaling 322.48 billion PEPE tokens, equivalent to $2.62 million.

    Pepe Coin (PEPE) price outlook

    The timing of these transactions is particularly intriguing, occurring amid a notable surge in Pepe Coin's value, which saw a remarkable 17% increase over the past week alone.

    With Pepe Coin currently priced at $0.0000085, the withdrawal has sparked speculation about its potential implications. Traditionally, withdrawals from exchanges are interpreted as bullish signals, suggesting that major players are opting to store their assets in decentralized wallets to mitigate risks.

    PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, the transfer to a multi-signature wallet raises concerns about possible insider involvement. PEPE, known for its ties to internet culture and meme-based origins, has a history of attracting significant attention from insiders.

    The ramifications of this mysterious withdrawal remain uncertain. Will it trigger a cascade of further withdrawals, or will it prompt a reevaluation of the token's price? Only time will tell as the community closely monitors developments surrounding this enigmatic transaction.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

