Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 6

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins have energy to rise this week?
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 14:15
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 6
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins are rising, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.34% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Today's drop has not much affected the overall technical position of BTC on the daily chart. Such a statement is also confirmed by a falling volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $63,000-$65,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,857 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of BTC, going down by 0.90%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. At the moment, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the zone of $3,100. If it breaks out, the correction may lead to the test of $3,000.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,115 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of XRP has gone up by 0.50%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight rise, the price of XRP has not accumulated enough energy to grow. The rate has once again failed to fix above the interim zone of $0.54.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a further decline to $0.52.

    XRP is trading at $0.5318 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin's 200 Day MA Hits New All-Time High as BTC Jumps 10%
    2024/05/06 14:11
    Bitcoin's 200 Day MA Hits New All-Time High as BTC Jumps 10%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Mysterious Whale Withdraws $1 Million in Shiba Inu as SHIB Price Targets $0.00003
    2024/05/06 14:11
    Mysterious Whale Withdraws $1 Million in Shiba Inu as SHIB Price Targets $0.00003
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image DOGE Fan Billionaire Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder's Confession on X
    2024/05/06 14:11
    DOGE Fan Billionaire Mark Cuban Responds to Dogecoin Founder's Confession on X
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CurrencyMiner Demonstrates New Instruments for Daily Income Generation
    FSL Launches MOOAR Box Season 2 Rewards, Pioneering Gamified NFT Marketplace Experience
    Dubai’s W3WC Event: Where Web3 Visionaries Converge and Triumph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 6
    Bitcoin's 200 Day MA Hits New All-Time High as BTC Jumps 10%
    Mysterious Whale Withdraws $1 Million in Shiba Inu as SHIB Price Targets $0.00003
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD