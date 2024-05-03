Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) got enough strength to bounce back?
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 15:40
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is bouncing off, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.38% over the past 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has broken the local resistance level of $3,015. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may continue to the $3,100 zone on the weekend.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level of $2,852.

    If the candle closes above yesterday's peak with no long wick, growth may lead to the test of the $3,100-$3,150 area soon.

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure. If it happens far from $2,900, buyers might seize the initiative that can lead to a bounce back to $3,200.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,043 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

